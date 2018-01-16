Technavio's latest market research report on the global aerospace adhesive and sealants marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global aerospace adhesive and sealants market 2018-2022

The top three emerging market trends driving the global aerospace adhesive and sealants market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increase in R&D activities

Increasing investments in defense industry

Growing preference for self-healing composites

Increase in R&D activities

The growing innovation and developments of lightweight materials for the production of aircraft is expected to drive demand for the global aerospace adhesive and sealants. Companies such as PPG Industries completed the qualification of all the three grades of its non-chromate corrosion-inhibiting PR-2870 sealant. Owing to their fast curing properties, these sealants are used in commercial and military aircraft applications.

According to Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for additives, adhesives, and sealants "In countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, and Canada, the growing innovation and development of bio adhesives in aerospace applications will drive the demand for aerospace adhesives and sealants during the forecast period."

Increasing investments in the defense industry

In countries such as China, the US, Russia, Saudi Arabia, India, Japan, and France, the aerospace and defense budgets are expected to increase due to the growing investments in the defense industry. Several governments around the world have already started increasing its defense budgets due to the resurgence of global security threats. Owing to their use in bonding the composite materials of aircraft, the demand for fighter, attack, and bomber aircraft among others is expected to drive the demand for adhesives and sealants.

Growing preference for self-healing composites

Aircraft parts such as engine propellers, interior components, fuselage, and micro-cracks commonly use laminated polymer composite materials. The micro-cracks help in reducing the strength of the materials and increase the cost of maintenance of the aircraft. Self-healing composites help in extending the life of the polymeric materials for composites. The reduction in the repair cost is also expected to drive the aviation sector.

"Self-healing materials require minimal maintenance and can repair its micro-cracks and breaks. The development of epoxy-based self-healing composites is also expected to drive the demand for aerospace adhesives and sealants during the forecast period," says Rohan

