Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc.: Soul and Vibe Announces Its 2018 Strategy

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc. (OTC PINK: SOUL) (the "Company") a publisher of games, music, and interactive books for digital devices, announced today its 2018 strategy.

The Company has received a small direct investment with which it has re-engaged its accounting firm and is currently working to become alternative reporting current. The Company is, also, continuing to explore potential development-publishing opportunities for its game, music, and interactive book labels. The Company anticipates that its valued shareholders and investors will benefit from it becoming alternative reporting current and continuing to publish game, music, and interactive book content.

About Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc.

Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc. (Soul & Vibe Interactive Inc. on www.sec.gov) is a publisher of games and games-related content for consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers addressing a market projected to grow to $100 billion by year-end 2018. The Company specializes in the creation of original intellectual properties and has extensive experience licensing world-renowned brands from influential companies. Soul and Vibe has a license agreement with Deere & Company, and game development and publishing agreements for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system, Windows 8, Windows Live, and Windows Phone from Microsoft, the PlayStation® 3 computer entertainment system and PlayStation® Vita (PS Vita) from Sony, and the Nintendo 3DS™ system and the Wii U™ system from Nintendo. Through partnerships with technically sophisticated software developers located all over the world, Soul and Vibe transforms unique concepts into engaging, highly accessible, and affordable games and entertainment experiences. www.soulandvibe.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release, including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

