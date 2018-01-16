

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $4.14 billion, or $4.62 per share. This was higher than $0.46 billion, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $2.86 billion. This was down from $3.04 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.14 Bln. vs. $0.46 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 800% -EPS (Q4): $4.62 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 842.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q4): $2.86 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.9%



