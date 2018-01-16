sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,302  Euro		-0,024
-7,36 %
WKN: A0JD50 ISIN: CA87600U1049 Ticker-Symbol: TRG 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TANZANIAN ROYALTY EXPLORATION CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TANZANIAN ROYALTY EXPLORATION CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,31
0,336
21:44
0,314
0,32
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TANZANIAN ROYALTY EXPLORATION CORPORATION
TANZANIAN ROYALTY EXPLORATION CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TANZANIAN ROYALTY EXPLORATION CORPORATION0,302-7,36 %