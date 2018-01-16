Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of dried fruits and edible nuts and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The perceived health benefits and increasing health awareness of consumers globally, especially in developing economies such as APAC and South America is expected to drive the global demand for dried fruits and edible nuts," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "The replacement of gluten by dried fruits such as prunes in various food products owing to the increasing number of celiac diseases and gluten-intolerant consumers is expected to fuel the demand for dried fruits," added Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market:

Decreasing price of almonds

Increasing adoption of sultana over raisins in the chocolate industry

Growing focus on investments in packaging and processing machines by suppliers

Decreasing price of almonds:

The cost of almonds has globally reduced due to a mismatch in supply and demand growth rates. The high returns that the farmers in regions like California obtained from almond crops, by replacing crops such as cotton and grapes has led to the increase in the supply of almonds. Also, weak demand in main consuming regions such as Asia and Europe due to the economic slowdown has further accounted for fading demand for almonds. This provides an opportunity for the buyers to introduce almond-based products and can obtain cost-savings from low prices of almonds during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of sultana over raisins in the chocolate industry:

Sultana produced from white grapes has a higher demand in the chocolate industry when compared with raisins which are produced from red grapes. Leading suppliers in the chocolate industry including Cadbury have replaced raisins in their products with sultana to add variation, and lower cost of production as the price of sultana is cheaper compared with raisins.

Growing focus on investments in packaging and processing machines by suppliers:

Expanding global trade of dried fruits and edible nuts has led to an increase in investments in processing machines and packaging of dried fruits and edible nuts by suppliers to meet cross-border demand and global standards. The focus on investments in packaging and processing machines by suppliers enables the buyers to obtain cost savings by increasing the global trade of dried fruits and edible nuts.

