TapClicks, Inc.: Strategic Partnership Gives MicroStrategy Customers Access to TapClicks Omni-Channel Marketing Data

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / TapClicks, the global SaaS leader in marketing data and operations management and reporting, recently named #1 fastest growing company in Silicon Valley based on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company List, today announced a strategic partnership with MicroStrategy® Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software.

With this strategic partnership, joint customers can access, visualize and interact with their TapClicks marketing data via MicroStrategy report and dashboard applications by simply entering their TapClicks credentials. Users get the benefit of both MicroStrategy's comprehensive analytics and visualization platform and TapClicks' comprehensive marketing data, including over 27,000 data variables from more than 170 marketing channel integrations such as Google (AdWords, Analytics, DBM, YouTube), Facebook (Ads, Insight, Instagram), LinkedIn, The Trade Desk, Simple.fi, IBM Silverpop, MediaMath, DataXu and Twitter (Ads, Social). This powerful combination allows them to quickly blend their comprehensive marketing data, along with their enterprise (e.g., finance, CRM, sales) data and other third-party data to generate powerful business insights.

Customers can download and use MicroStrategy Desktop™, available for free, or leverage MicroStrategy web and mobile applications to harness marketing data from TapClicks along with data from other sources and make insightful decisions, all in minutes. Joint customers will gain access to the full breadth of MicroStrategy's analytics capabilities, including data discovery, automated report and dashboard distribution, mobile productivity apps, predictive analytics and more, and easily build sophisticated marketing applications.

TapClicks has spent years developing the deepest and most comprehensive data connection set in the industry focusing on marketing performance data, including over 170 channel integrations. TapClicks counts over 3,500 media companies, marketing agencies and brands as current customers.

'We are very pleased to partner with MicroStrategy. Our mutual customers will now benefit from a highly differentiated solution between the leader in Business Intelligence and the leader in marketing data and operations management. We look forward to working together to empower our mutual clients with data-driven intelligence,' said TapClicks CEO Babak Hedayati.

'Our collaboration with TapClicks is another exciting step forward in providing our joint clients with open access to specialized, omni-channel marketing and advertising data,' said Tim Lang, senior executive vice president and chief technology officer, MicroStrategy Incorporated. 'Together, we look forward to seeing the benefits of our differentiated offering come through for our joint customers, including greater efficiencies, trusted analytics and faster time to market.'

Come find us at MicroStrategy World™ 2018 on JAN. 15-17, 2018 | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA. Join or follow the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag analytics18.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. We provide our enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy Desktop and MicroStrategy World are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About TapClicks:

TapClicks Inc. is a leading marketing data and operations SaaS company for agencies, media companies, brands and enterprises. The Tapclicks solution aggregates, visualizes, reports and manages marketing data across over 1,400 channel data sources. TapClicks delivers over 1.3 million marketing dashboards to over 3,500 media companies, agencies and brands worldwide. Marketers using TapClicks can report to their clients and executives using Microsoft Powerpoint, Word and Excel, Adobe PDF, email, HTML, interactive dashboards and mobile apps. TapClicks was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Silicon Valley with major offices in Boston, Nashville and Montreal. For more information, please visit http://www.tapclicks.com.

PR Contact:

Gary Malhotra

Vice President - Marketing

TapClicks Inc.

408-338-8892

gary.malhotra@tapclicks.com

SOURCE: TapClicks Inc.