BizVibe, a smart B2B networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today an update to its B2B networking platform to improve networking with the top soybean suppliers in the USA

With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building long-lasting profitable business partnerships with the leading US soybean suppliers.

Soybean is one of the most popular agricultural products in human consumption and animal feed sectors around the world. In the US, soybean is the second most planted agricultural crop behind corn, therefore a vital commodity to the country's booming agriculture industry. Over the recent years, the organic soybean market has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments, posing greater business opportunities in the global soybean market. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top soybean producers, suppliers, and exporters in the USA and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and hassle-free. Connect and network with the USA's leading soybean companies on BizVibe now, and help your business grow to another level.

Why Connect with Suppliers from the US Soybean Market?

The US soybean market is the world's largest in terms of production and exports, facilitated by several factors including a greater number of 50-50 corn-soybean rotations, which can result in higher corn and soybean yields than the respective monocultures. Moreover, soybean in the US is also one of the first crop types that have been genetically modified (GM), therefore can achieve greater commercial success. The latest reports show that soybean production in the US totaled a record high of 4.31 billion bushels in 2016, while soybean exports from the USA reached $22.9 billion worth or equivalent of 57.8 million tons in the same year, representing 43.8% of the world's total soybean exports. The success of leading soybean suppliers in the USA will inevitably continue to flourish over the next few years, and so does the business opportunities in the USA's soybean market.

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified soybean suppliers in the USA, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

Network with Top Soybean Suppliers in the USA

BizVibe connects like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. Join for free today to find your next big opportunity in a community of leading soybean suppliers in the USA.

BizVibe's New Networking Platform Helps You Find

Top soybean suppliers in the USA

Valuable product quotes that convert

Relevant business chatter in the USA's soybean market

