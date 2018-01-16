

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release November numbers for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Machine orders are expected to sink 1.2 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year. That follows the 5.0 percent monthly increase and the 2.3 percent yearly gain in October.



Australia will see January results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac; in December, the index jumped 3.6 percent to a score of 103.3.



Australia also will see numbers for home loans for November, with forecasts calling for a flat reading following the 0.6 percent decline in October.



New Zealand will see December numbers for the commodity price index from ANZ; in November, the index slid 0.9 percent.



