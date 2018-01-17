VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 16, 2018) - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX: HOT.UN) (TSX: HOT.U) (TSX: HOT.DB.U) announced today a cash distribution of US$0.054 per limited partnership unit ("Unit") for the period of January 1, 2018 to January 31, 2018, which is equivalent to US$0.648 per Unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on February 15, 2018 to unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2018.

The policy of AHIP is to pay cash distributions on or about the 15th day of each month to the unitholders of record on the last business day of the preceding month.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN) (TSX: HOT.U) (TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 115 hotels, and is actively engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

