CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 16, 2018) - King & Spalding today announced that Bradley T. Giordano has joined as a partner in the Chicago office. Giordano will bolster the firm's Financial Restructuring practice and will serve a key role in expanding the firm's recently opened Chicago office.

Giordano represents debtors, creditors, equity sponsors and strategic investors in all aspects of in-court and out-of-court restructurings. In addition to company-side representations, he advises credit and private equity fund clients on strategic acquisitions or dispositions of distressed assets. He joins from Kirkland & Ellis, where he was a partner.

"Brad is known to be a savvy problem solver in the restructuring world, plus he has a rolodex of relationships that make him a natural addition to the firm's Financial Restructuring practice," said Michael Rupe, head of the practice. "In addition, Brad's work with clients in the healthcare and energy sectors will expand King & Spalding's ability to advise strategic lenders and distressed borrowers in those pivotal sectors, and pairs nicely with our existing industry-leading Energy and Healthcare/Life Sciences practice groups. We are excited to have Brad join the team."

Giordano joins his former partner Jeffrey D. Pawlitz who is based in New York and joined King & Spalding in June 2016 from Kirkland & Ellis in Chicago. Giordano received his undergraduate degree from DePauw University and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

"The Chicago market has a deep pool of financial institutions and funds and Brad's skillset and experience enhance King & Spalding's services to those clients and others in the region," said Zachary Fardon, office managing partner and head of litigation for the firm's Chicago office. "Brad's arrival reflects our ability recruit talent at all levels, across practice areas, and his character and reputation are in sync with our culture. We are thrilled by how quickly we have been able to create breadth and depth in the Chicago office."

"The entrepreneurial energy of the firm's Chicago office and momentum of the Financial Restructuring practice made joining King & Spalding a compelling choice," Giordano said. "I am looking forward to working with a talented motivated group of colleagues and to growing both the practice and the Chicago office."

Giordano is the fifth partner to join King & Spalding's Chicago office since it launched in September 2017. He follows the addition of Zachary Fardon, Patrick Collins, Jade Lambert and Patrick Otlewski, former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, who joined earlier this month.

