

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the 11-day winning streak in which it had soared almost 150 points or 4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,435-point plateau, although it figures to head south again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to expected profit taking after recent strength - while a fall in crude oil prices adds to the negative sentiment. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the property stocks and financial shares were limited by weakness from the oil companies.



For the day, the index gained 26.10 points or 0.77 percent to finish as 3,436.59 after trading between 3,401.96 and 3,437.58. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 13.79 points or 0.72 percent to end at 1,927.56.



Among the actives, China Vanke skyrocketed 8.39 percent, while Gemdale surged 9.22 percent, Bank of China climbed 0.96 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China spiked 2.49 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.62 percent, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.73 percent, China Life shed 0.29 percent, Ping An picked up 0.21 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.14 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 2.47 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks shrugged off an early move to the upside on Tuesday to finish in the red.



The Dow shed 10.33 points or 0.04 percent to 25,792.86, while the NASDAQ fell 37.38 points or 0.51 percent to 7,223.69 and the S&P 500 slid 9.82 points or 0.35 percent to 2,776.42.



Profit taking likely contributed to the pullback by stocks, although the decline was relatively subdued compared to the recent strength.



The initial upward movement by stocks came as traders expressed about the economic outlook and the impending earnings season following better than expected quarterly results from Dow components Citigroup (C) and UnitedHealth (UNH).



Crude oil futures edged lower Tuesday for the first time in six sessions, as the dollar stabilized from three-year lows. WTI light sweet crude oil fell 57 cents or 0.9 percent to $63.73/bbl, easing from the highest since 2014.



