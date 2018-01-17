

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) expects adjusted earnings per share to in the range of $1.45 to $1.70 For 2018, down from about $1.78 per share in 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.62 per share for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The guidance reflected higher commodity costs and further adverse exchange, offset in varying degrees by actions the company is taking to mitigate their effect.



For full-year 2017, the company announced preliminary results of $1.95 earnings per share, an increase of 80 cents from a year ago, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, an increase of 2 cents from a year ago and in line with the company's most recent guidance. Analysts expect annual earnings of $1.83 per share. The company also anticipates ending the year with a strong balance sheet with automotive cash of $26.5 billion and automotive liquidity of nearly $37 billion.



2017 results will also include the impact of a non-cash pre-tax remeasurement loss of about $150 million related to the year-end revaluation of global pension and other postretirement employee benefits (OPEB) plans, also known as pension mark-to-market adjustment.



Bob Shanks, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said Ford is working rapidly to improve its operational fitness and reallocate capital to higher-return opportunities that is expected to fuel profitable growth in the future.



The company is reducing the number of orderable combinations on Escape, Fusion and EcoSport from thousands, to just 10 to 20 combinations for each vehicle. This will improve costs by reducing manufacturing expense, lowering inventory and logistics expense and improve quality, while growing revenue by ensuring customers can get what they want faster and at the dealer of their choosing.



The company said it would continue to pursue partnerships, alliances, and acquisitions as a key component to enhance its competitiveness. Ford is pursuing partnerships, alliances, and acquisitions where doing so provides access to technology and capabilities that will enhance its competitive position, including with Mahindra in India and Zotye in China to develop vehicles and services uniquely suited to compete in those markets.



In addition, Ford said it will shift toward a lower volume passenger car lineup in North America and Europe, while competing in more profitable sub-segments of the utilities market, as demonstrated by vehicles such as the new Edge ST and the upcoming Bronco. In North America, for example, over the next couple of years, Ford's SUV mix will increase 10 percentage points, while its car portfolio will shrink about 10 percentage points.



Ford also will expand its electrified vehicle lineup with a total of 40 vehicles globally, which will include 16 full battery electric vehicles by 2022. To support this, the company announced that it now plans to invest more than $11 billion in electrification from 2015 to 2022. The company also reiterated that it is on track to deliver a full battery electric performance SUV that offers at least a 300-mile range, for launch in 2020.



Ford's Board of Directors declared a first quarter regular dividend of $0.15 per share and a $500 million supplemental cash dividend that is equal to $0.13 per share. This provides a combined total of $0.28 per share of dividends on the company's outstanding Class B and common stock.



The first quarter regular and supplemental dividends are payable on March 1, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2018. Subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, the company expects to make distributions totaling about $3.1 billion in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX