The Consumer Goods Forum Unveils New China Office - a Hub for Promoting Sustainable Business Growth

BEIJING and PARIS, January 17, 2018

Leading globalconsumerindustry association looks to ensure Chinese companies have their say in development of global industry; help create global alignment on how to increase consumer trust and positively impact people and planet

CGF'sManagingDirector joined on stage by CEOsand executivesfromAlibabaGroup,Bubugao (Better Life),COFCO,Colgate-Palmolive, IGA and WuMart

The Consumer Goods Forum(CGF) has opened a new office in China to promote its "Better Lives through Better Business" message and to help provide Chinese companies with a voice in the global arena. As the only organisation bringing consumer goodsretailers and manufacturerstogether globally, the CGF is uniquely positioned to help Chinese companies engage and collaborate with their peers on the international stage and ensure the needs of local companies and consumers are considered when global actions are developed, such as those around halving food waste, achieving zero-net deforestation and providing greater transparency to consumers.

To mark the opening, CEOs and delegates yesterday attended the CGF's first China Day, featuring speeches from the CGF's Managing Director, Peter Freedman, Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba Group; Ian Cook, CEO of Colgate-Palmolive; Wenzhong Zhang, Chairman of WuMart Group; Tian Wang, Chairman of Bubugao (Better Life); Jeroen De Groot, President, METRO China; and Mark Batenic, Chairman of IGA Inc.

Speakers discussed the importance of consumer transparency in supply chains, the need to empower consumers through healthier lifestyles, along with food safety and environmental sustainability in China.

Sustainable development is a critical socio-economic issue for China and was again emphasised as a priority by President Xi in his recent Report to the 19thParty Congress. The Consumer Goods Forum has been heavily involved in spreading the "Better Lives through Better Business" message in China, and is looking forward to increasing its activity in the country through the new hub.

Xiao An Ji, Chairman of Beijing Hualian, has been a long-time member of theCGF's Board of Directors, while Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba Group, is a more recent addition.

Peter Freedman, Managing Director,The Consumer Goods Forum, stated,"We are really excited to be launching our new China office. As one of the world's superpowers, China has the influence to set the tone for the global economy, which is why we are so keen to promote sustainability and encourage our members to support the 'Better Lives through Better Business' vision. Our new office will allow us to build on the work we have done to date in China on food safety and extend our collaborative approach to other dimensions of positive change".

Ian Cook, CEO of Colgate Palmoliveand co-chair ofThe Consumer Goods Forum,commented,"Creating a healthier and greener society is a key business objective at Colgate-Palmolive and collaboration is essential if we are to achieve our goals - with retailers, manufacturers, governments and many other stakeholders. China is a key market for us, so we are delighted to support the extensions of The Consumer Goods Forum's work in China".

Daniel Zhang, CEO of AlibabaGroup, stated,"Alibaba Group is proud to be a member of The Consumer Goods Forum, which brings together stakeholders for constructive dialogue and collaboration. China is at the forefront of the global digital economy, and will play an important role in bringing technology to bear on issues like supply chain transparency and the environment".

Patrick Yu,Presidentof COFCO, said,"The CGF is a critical voice in the sustainability debate and we're really excited to see its new venture in China. We are looking forward to discussing and overcoming key industry challenges through greater collaboration and see the new office as a critical forum for achieving this".

