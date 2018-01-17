

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan surged a seasonally adjusted 5.7 percent on month in November, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 899.2 billion yen.



That beat expectations for a decline of 1.2 percent on month following the 5.0 percent jump in October.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders perked 4.1 percent - again exceeding forecasts for a fall of 0.5 percent following the 2.3 percent gain in the previous month.



The total value of machine orders, which includes volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, advanced a seasonally adjusted 11.8 percent on month in November.



Manufacturing orders eased 0.2 percent on month but and jumped 14.2 percent on year to 420.6 billion yen, while non-manufacturing orders gained 9.8 percent on month and fell 3.9 percent on year to 480.8 billion yen.



Government orders gained 1.5 percent on month and fell 17.2 percent on year to 250.8 billion yen. Orders from overseas added 4.9 percent on month and 15.3 percent on year to 1,102.6 billion yen. Orders from agencies added 4.7 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year to 125.2 billion yen.



For the fourth quarter of 2017, core machine orders are forecast to have fallen 3.5 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year.



