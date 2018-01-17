HONG KONG, Jan 17, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Self-sovereign identity solution Blockpass has announced two new key memberships cementing its preparations for the public release of its application at the end of March this year. These memberships support the Blockpass mission of providing users with a blockchain based self-sovereign identity solution to better interact with regulated industries and the connected world.The first membership is with the Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF), a group of leading industrial identity and technology experts, aims to establish how best to manage the future of distributed identity solutions and how the industry can focus on the development of standards. As a DIF member, Blockpass joins a large number of organisations, from enterprises to start ups, committed to the creation of an interoperable ecosystem of decentralised identities."Through DIF's broader network, Blockpass can engage in high level conversations regarding the immediate real world application potential for emergent object and device identity profiles," stated Hans Lombardo, CMO of Blockpass. "We have been looking for a foundation that aligns with our core pillars of creating a blockchain identity protocol for the connected world, and it's obvious to us that DIF is the right fit to continue to grow and nurture our business."The second membership is with the Trusted IOT Alliance, a consortium whose focus is 'Powering A Hyper Connected World' by connecting and securing the next generation of smart IoT products with blockchain technology for a more trusted, secure and scalable Internet of Things. This membership will allow Blockpass to engage with industrial leaders and leading blockchain startups to determine key layers of a baseline identity standard for all connected devices.The memberships will create a collaborative environment in which foundational identity protocols can be developed and tested, enabling a new generation of highly efficient decentralized autonomous utilities. With the use of blockchain, Blockpass is in a position where it can propose alternative solutions to centralized data storage that will provide two huge benefits to consumers and service providers alike. Firstly, users will be in control of their identity and only they can decide who can access it, and secondly that no centralized server stores sensitive personal data.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgMedium: https://medium.com/@blockpassTwitter: https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/Telegram: https://t.me/blockpassMedia Contact:Caitlin BettsEmail: press@blockpass.orgTelephone: +852 9733 4935Source: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.