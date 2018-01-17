

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric (GE) is considering possible spin-offs for its three core divisions: power equipment, aviation and healthcare, its chief executive said on Tuesday.



John Flannery, who took over as chief executive last summer, said the company is examining options that 'could result in many, many different permutations, including separately traded assets really in any one of our units'.



The comments came just hours after the industrial conglomerate said it would take an after-tax charge of $6.2 billion in its fourth quarter results as part of comprehensive review of its finance arm's insurance portfolio.



