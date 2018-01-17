

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Tuesday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen. Upbeat Japanese core machinery orders data failed to boost investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 110.41 points or 0.46 percent to 23,841.40, off a low of 23,739.17 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is declining almost 1 percent, Sony is down 0.5 percent and Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is rising more than 1 percent. SoftBank is lower by more than 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.6 percent. Among automakers, Honda is adding 0.3 percent and Toyota is rising 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are declining more than 2 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Advantest is rising almost 3 percent, TDK Corp. is higher by more than 2 percent and Kirin Holdings is advancing more than 1 percent.



On the flip side, Fanuc Corp. is declining almost 3 percent, while Nippon Yusen, Showa Denko and Nippon Yusen are losing more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said that the value of core machine orders in Japan surged a seasonally adjusted 5.7 percent on month in November, coming in at 899.2 billion yen. That beat expectations for a decline of 1.2 percent on month following the 5.0 percent jump in October.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday after moving to the upside early in the session as better than expected quarterly results from Dow components Citigroup and UnitedHealth added to optimism about the earnings season. Profit taking may have contributed to the pullback by stocks, although the decline was relatively subdued compared to the recent strength.



The Dow edged down 10.33 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 25,792.86, the Nasdaq fell 37.38 points or 0.5 percent to 7,223.69 and the S&P 500 slid 9.82 points or 0.4 percent to 2,776.42.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures fell on Tuesday for the first time in six sessions, as the dollar stabilized from three-year lows. WTI crude fell $0.57 or 0.9 percent to settle at $63.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



