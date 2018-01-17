

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp (USB), parent company of U.S. Bank, announced Tuesday that Andy Cecere, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in April 2018.



Richard Davis, Executive Chairman, will retire from the Board of Directors at that time. He was with the company for 42 years.



David O'Maley will continue in his role as the Board's Lead Independent Director.



Cecere has been with U.S. Bank since 1985. He was named CEO in January 2017 and he has served as President since January 2016. Prior to that, he served as Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, and Vice Chairman of Wealth Management and Securities Services.



O'Maley said, 'Andy's transition to CEO has been seamless and the company is performing well. His leadership is well respected by this Board and among the company's many different stakeholders........... we know that Andy's leadership will help U.S. Bank preserve its industry-leading financial performance, strong culture and engaged workforce.'



