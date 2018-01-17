Signifying enhanced price reporting function, news, data and analysis, specialising solely in agribusiness

Briefing Media today becomes AgriBriefing (www.agribriefing.com), reflecting its 100% focus on international agribusiness. It also signifies the increasing importance of the price reporting agency side of the business, along with news, analysis, professional networks and market data provision.

Neil Thackray and Rory Brown founded the company, convinced that the wider media market was overlooking key opportunities.

Achieving exceptional growth

Growth over recent years has shown the success of their strategy:

Turnover has trebled over five years

Profits doubled in two years

AgriBriefing now derives nearly 70% of its income from dependable recurring subscription or re-occurring events revenue streams

Rory Brown says, "Our success also reflects a compelling need for more transparency and trusted pricing benchmarks across sometimes opaque markets in this vital sector.

"Across AgriBriefing's market intelligence businesses we provide the independent benchmarks around which agricultural inputs and produce are traded."

500,000 agribusiness customers in 200 countries

Brown continues, "Our brands are now delivering live pricing, premium news, analysis, data, insight and market intelligence to more than 500,000 agribusiness participants in 200 countries.

"Decisions worth hundreds of billions of dollars are informed by our brands, from the science of feed nutrients, to precision farming developments and the effective operation of the protein supply chain."

AgriBriefing brands are prospering

In a media market in which some struggle, AgriBriefing's approach has seen even our more traditional brands prosper:

Farmers Guardian our U.K. farming title has had its most profitable year in its 170+ years of publishing.

LAMMA our agricultural machinery and services exhibition will host nearly 1,000 exhibitors and 50,000 farming visitors this month.

The biotechnology and animal feed pricing business Feedinfo will double revenues this year as it expands into Asia and the Americas, with new analyst hires and the launch of events in Bangkok and Miami.

The AgriBriefing stable now includes Comtell, Agrimoney, FlexNews, the CropTec Show, Arable Farming, Dairy Farmer and British Farming Awards, along with Farmers Guardian, LAMMA and Feedinfo, mentioned above.

Read the full story here: https://www.agribriefing.com/briefing-media-rebrands-changes-corporate-identity

About AgriBriefing

AgriBriefing (www.agribriefing.com) employs 170 people across London; Preston, UK; Toulouse, France; and New Jersey, USA.

The management team also includes chief financial officer Rupert Levy and non-executive chairman Gehan Talwatte.

