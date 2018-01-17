Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.: GLOBAL BLOCKCHAINS KODAK COIN INVESTMENT GIBT EINEN WICHTIGEN INDUSTRIE-MILESTONE MIT TZERO BEKANNT

Vancouver, British Columbia (Newsfile Corp. - 17. Januar 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (FTS: BWSP) (OTC: BLKCF) ("GBT" oder das "Unternehmen") freut sich, bekannt zu geben, dass Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) mit seiner Blockchain-Tochter t0.com, Inc. ("tZero") in Verbindung mit dem kürzlich angekündigten KodakOne Coin Security Token-Angebot beratend tätig werden möchte. Darüber hinaus berät tZero beim Sekundärhandel der Kodak Coin. Dies ist die erste Münze eines Drittanbieters, die bekannt gegeben hat, dass tZero an seiner mit Spannung erwarteten regulierten ICO-Börse notieren und handeln wird.

Die KodakOne-Plattform nutzt die Blockchain-Technologie und ist ein verschlüsseltes, digitales Verzeichnis mit Besitzrechten für Fotografen, mit dem sie sowohl neue als auch archivierte Werke registrieren und diese dann innerhalb der Plattform lizenzieren können. Mit der Kodak Coin werden teilnehmende Fotografen eingeladen an einer neuen Fotoökonomie teilzunehmen, die Zahlung für die Lizenzierung ihrer Arbeiten sofort nach dem Verkauf zu erhalten, einen Anteil am Gesamtumsatz der Plattform zu erhalten und ihre Arbeit sowohl für Profi- als auch für Amateurfotografen vertrauensvoll zu verkaufen auf einer sicheren Blockchain-Plattform.

Jan Denecke Mitbegründer und die KodakOne Plattform und die Kodak Coin sagten: "Die Vision von tZero, eine Wertpapier-Token-Plattform zu entwickeln und bereitzustellen die den US-amerikanischen Wertpapiergesetzen entspricht, ist der Schlüssel zum Erfolg der Kodak Coin. Das Kodak Coin-Angebot ist darauf ausgerichtet, Fotografen Sicherheit zu bieten. Die tZero-Plattform ermöglicht es uns, unseren Token-Inhabern die gleiche Sicherheit zu bieten. "

Patrick Byrne, CEO von tZero, sagte: "Die Krypto-Revolution steht vor der Tür. KodakCoin auf der tZERO-Plattform zu haben, ist ein gewaltiges Sprungbrett um die gängige Annahme dessen, was ich behaupten würde, fortzusetzen, könnte sich als die stärkste Innovation in der Geschichte erweisen. Da die US-Aufsichtsbehörden für Unternehmen, die Sicherheitstoken herausgeben, wertpapierkonforme Anträge stellen, werden die Ausgabe und der Handel mit Kodak Coin in Übereinstimmung mit den Wertpapiergesetzen die Unternehmer befähigen und die Eigentums- und Lizenzrechte der Fotografen schützen, während sie einen weiteren kritischen Schritt bei der Definition einer neuen Welle von digitaler Kapitalbildung. Wir heißen die Kodak Coin in der tZero-Familie willkommen und freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit mit dieser Kultmarke. "

Shidan Gouran, Präsident von Global Blockchain, erklärte: "Unsere Investition in Kodak schreitet weiter zügig voran und wir sind bestrebt in nur zwei Wochen gemeinsam mit dem ICO voranzukommen."

Das erste Münzangebot wird am 31. Januar 2017 eröffnet und steht zugelassenen Investoren aus den USA, Großbritannien und Kanada offen. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie www.kodakcoin.com. Dieses anfängliche Coin Offering wird nach den Richtlinien der SEC als Sicherheitsmerkmal gemäß Regulation 506 (c) als befreites Angebot ausgegeben.

Über Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. ist eine Investmentgesellschaft, die Investoren Zugang zu einem Beteiligungskorb innerhalb des Blockchain-Sektors bietet, der von einem Expertenteam bestehend aus Branchenpionieren und Erstanwender aller großen Kryptowährungen verwaltet wird. GBT ist an der TSX Venture Exchange notiert und ihre Stammaktien werden unter dem Symbol "BLOC" gehandelt. Weitere Informationen hinsichtlich GBT sind bei SEDAR unter www.sedar.com sowie auf der Unternehmenswebseite, www.globalblockchain.io zu finden.

Über Kodak Coin Kodak Coin ist die Währung für KodakOne eine in Partnerschaft mit Eastman Kodak (KODK: NYSE) und WENN Digital Inc. entwickelte Image Rights Management Platform (Plattform zur Verwaltung von Bildurheberrechten). Eastman Kodak ist ein Technologieunternehmen mit Schwerpunkt auf Bereitstellung von Bildverarbeitung - direkt oder durch Partnerschaften mit anderen innovativen Unternehmen - Hardware, Software, Verbrauchsmaterialien und Dienstleistungen für Kunden in den Bereichen Grafik, Werbedruck, Verlagswesen, Verpackung, Unterhaltung und Werbefilme sowie Märkte für Konsumgüter. WENN Digital ist ein erfahrenes Entwicklungs- und Betriebsteam mit tief greifender Fachkompetenz bei der geschützten Blockchain-Entwicklung, Big-Data, Urheberrechten, Bilderkennung durch künstliche Intelligenz und Monetarisierungssysteme nach einer Lizenzierung. Ferner nutzt WENN Digital die Marktposition ihrer 30jährigen Tochtergesellschaft WENN Media, eine der weltweit größten Unterhaltungsnachrichtendienste, der mit nahezu all den großen Medien und mit ungefähr 2.500 professionellen Fotografen weltweit zusammenarbeitet.

Im Auftrag von:

GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Shidan Gouran President

