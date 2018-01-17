Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced its financial calendar for 2018.

Information Date* 2017 4Q Cash Position January 25, 2018 2017 Full-Year Financial Update and Statements February 28, 2018 Annual General Meeting April 12, 2018 2018 1Q Cash Position April 25, 2018 2018 First-Half Financial Update and Statements July 25, 2018 2018 3Q Cash Position October 24, 2018 2018 4Q Cash Position January 23, 2019

* This financial calendar is provided for information only, and may be subject to changes. The Company's updated financial calendar is available on its corporate website.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006662/en/

Contacts:

GenSight Biologics

Thomas Gidoin, +33 (0)1 76 21 72 20

Chief Financial Officer

tgidoin@gensight-biologics.com

or

RooneyPartners

Media Relations

Marion Janic, +1-212-223-4017

mjanic@rooneyco.com

or

The Trout Group

US Investor Relations

Chad Rubin, +1-646-378-2947

crubin@troutgroup.com

or

James Palmer, +33 7 60 92 77 74

Europe Investor Relations

j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com

