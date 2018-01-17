

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV (ASML) reported a profit for the fourth-quarter that increased from last year. It announced 2018-2019 share buyback program for 2.5 billion euros and proposes 17 percent dividend increase to 1.40 euros per share.



ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said, 'These results reflect our technology leadership and the success of our comprehensive product portfolio as well as the strong growth fundamentals in our industry, which enable the continued innovation in personal electronics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and mobility. For 2018 we expect continued solid growth of sales and profitability.'



Separately ASML Holding said that the Supervisory Board intends to appoint Roger Dassen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to the Board of Management, subject to notification of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 25 April 2018. Dassen succeeds Wolfgang Nickl who will leave ASML at the end of April). Roger Dassen (age 52) will join ASML on June 1, 2018.



For the first-quarter of 2018, ASML expects net sales around 2.2 billion euros, a gross margin between 47 and 48 percent, R&D costs of about 350 million euros, SG&A costs of about 115 million euros.



Net income for the fourth-quarter 2017 increased to 643.0 million euros from the prior year's 524.2 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 1.49 euros from 1.22 euros last year.



Net sales for the fourth-quarter grew to 2.56 billion euros from 1.91 billion euros last year.



Roger Dassen is the Global Vice Chairman, Risk, Regulatory, and Public Policy of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL). In this capacity, he also serves as the Global Chief Ethics Officer and a member of the DTTL Executive. Dassen is a former CEO of Deloitte Netherlands. He has been a Deloitte Netherlands audit partner since 1996 and has served as advisory partner and/or global LCSP for a number of the firm's largest clients.



ASML noted that it will submit a proposal to the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to declare a dividend in respect of 2017 of 1.40 euros per ordinary share, compared with a dividend of 1.20 euros per ordinary share paid in respect of 2016.



ASML announced a new share buyback program, to be executed within the 2018-2019 time frame. As part of this program, ASML intends to purchase shares up to 2.5 billion euros. ASML intends to cancel these shares after repurchase, with the exception of up to 2.4 million shares which will be used to cover employee share plans. This buyback program will start on January 18, 2018. The share buyback program will be executed within the limitations of the existing authority granted by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on April 26, 2017 and of the authority granted by future AGMs.



The total amount repurchased under the 2016-2017 program, which was concluded in December 2017, was 900 million euros, for which ASML purchased 8.2 million of its shares at an average price of 109.33 euros per share.



'ASML continued to support China's expanding semiconductor industry. Our system sales to China grew by more than 20 percent in 2017. Alongside shipments to mainland fabs operated by non-Chinese customers, we are planning to ship to five domestic Chinese customers in 2018,'the company said.



