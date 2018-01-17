Please be informed that NPinvestor.com A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark. First day of trading is today, 17 January 2018.



Name: NPinvestor.com ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060827269 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NPINV ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 5,249,290 shares ----------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 26518199 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ----------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ----------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North / 100 ----------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/ 230 ----------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNDK ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145941 -----------------------------------------------------------





Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB):



Code Industry ------------------------ 8000 Financials ------------------------ 8700 Financial Services ------------------------





This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser CDI Global ApS.



For further information, please contact CDI Global ApS on +45 21 76 43 17.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660023