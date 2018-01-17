

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the U.S. dollar advanced against its key counterparts in late Asian deals on Wednesday.



The greenback strengthened to 0.9631 against the franc and 1.2238 against the euro, from its early more than 4-month low of 0.9573 and more than 3-year low of 1.2323, respectively.



The greenback reversed from its early 1-1/2-year low of 1.3836 against the pound and more than a 4-month low of 110.19 against the yen, rising to 1.3770 and 110.93, respectively.



The greenback hit 2-day highs of 1.2456 versus against the loonie and 0.7237 versus the kiwi, off its early lows of 1.2411 and 0.7290, respectively.



The greenback climbed to 0.7947 against the aussie, after having dropped to near a 4-month low of 0.7999 at 7:45 pm ET.



If the greenback rises further, it may find resistance around 1.19 against the euro, 112.00 against the yen, 0.975 against the franc, 1.34 against the pound, 0.78 against the aussie, 1.26 against the loonie and 0.71 against the kiwi.



