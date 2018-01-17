Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today is announcing the successful results of the first surgeries using JAZZ Lock in Brazil.

The first JAZZ Lock procedures follow ANVISA clearance in November 2017. The initial surgeries in Latin America confirm Implanet's global strategy to carry out the international launch of JAZZ Lock initiated in 2017.

JAZZ Lock fixation is the first component of an innovative range of band products designed for degenerative spine disorder surgery. JAZZ Lock broadens the JAZZ technological platform, allowing Implanet to expand its reach in a spine market estimated to be worth over $200 million worldwide1 and $3.1 million in Brazil. Implanet offers surgeons a new implant with an optimized and reproducible surgical technique. Based on the polyester band platform, JAZZ Lock simplifies the surgical procedure by replacing the locking screw and connecting rod with an innovative locking system.

Dr. Alexandre Elias, member of the Pain and Functional Neurosurgery Department at Hospital 9 de Julho in São Paulo and former Chief of the Spine Department at University UNIFESP says: "As a Neuro surgeon, I have been using Implanet's band implants, with excellent post-operative clinical results. The arrival of JAZZ Lock as part of the Implanet band range in Brazil is a major breakthrough. This new implant, easy to use during the first surgery in Sao Paulo, as well as the highly encouraging initial post-operative clinical results, validates our choice. We will now follow these patients to confirm the long term results. In my opinion, JAZZ Lock will quickly become an essential spine implant to surgeons.

Alvaro Tadeu dos Santos Jr, CEO of Importek says: "Completing with Implanet the ANVISA registration of the JAZZ Technology platform by end 2017 was our major goal. JAZZ Lock is now part of the enhanced JAZZ Range, now available in Brazil. This will drive the deployment of the technology platform in our domestic market via our direct sales force organization."

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of Implanet, adds: "As announced we are executing our commercial deployment plan. Following the regulatory clearance in Europe (CE) and the US (FDA), JAZZ Lock is now cleared for use in Brazil (ANVISA). The positive results obtained in the first surgeries in multiple regions of the world illustrate this product's potential for patients and surgeons alike.

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 48 staff and recorded 2016 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-801 Source: i-Data for 2010

