WINCANTON PLC - Director Declaration

17 January 2018

WINCANTON PLC ("the Company')

Notification of change in Director's Details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Wincanton Plc announces that one of its non-executive directors, Gill Barr, who is a member of the Company's audit, nomination and remuneration committees, will join the board of N Brown Group Plc as a non-executive director with effect from 16 January 2018.

