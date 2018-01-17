

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced its supplemental Biologics License Application for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) suspension for intravenous infusion, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who are ineligible for or relapse after autologous stem cell transplant has been accepted by the US FDA for priority review.



The company also reported that the European Medicines Agency has granted accelerated assessment to the Marketing Authorization Application for Kymriah for the treatment of children and young adults with r/r B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and for adult patients with r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant.



Kymriah is an immunocellular therapy and a one-time treatment that uses a patient's own T cells to fight cancer. Kymriah uses the 4-1BB costimulatory domain in its chimeric antigen receptor to enhance cellular expansion and persistence. The company plans additional regulatory submissions for Kymriah in pediatric and young adult patients with r/r B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and adult patients with r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma beyond the US and EU in 2018.



