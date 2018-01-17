Vantaa, Finland, 2018-01-17 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 17 January 2018 at 9.00 am (EET)



Cramo Performance Share Plan 2015 - directed share issue



The Board of Directors of Cramo Plc has on 21 December 2017 decided on a directed share issue related to the reward payment for the performance period 2015 of Cramo Performance Share Plan 2015.



In the share issue, 80,411 Cramo shares held by the company have been conveyed without consideration to the key employees participating in the performance period 2015 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the plan is available in a stock exchange release published on 10 February 2015.



The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 March 2017. According to the authorisation, a maximum of 400,000 shares may be issued as part of the company's share-based incentive programmes.



After the share delivery on 17 January 2018, the company holds a total of 123,319 own shares.



CRAMO PLC



Leif Gustafsson President and CEO



Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in fourteen countries. With a group staff around 2,600, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2016 was EUR 712 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



