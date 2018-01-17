

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter sales increased 6 percent to 1.76 billion euros from last year's 1.66 billion euros. Sales grew 8% organically.



The company noted that sales growth was mainly fueled by progress of the Riyadh metro system project in Saudi Arabia, deliveries of high-speed and regional trains in France, as well as maintenance contract execution in the United Kingdom.



Over the third quarter, Alstom booked 1.68 billion euros of orders, compared to 1.02 billion euros over the same period last year. Orders included notably the booking of the last 100 trains of PRASA project in South Africa, Pendolino trains with associated maintenance for NTV in Italy and regional trains in France.



For the first nine months of 2018, Group's sales increased 6 percent from last year to 5.5 billion euros, while order intake plunged 33 percent to 4.85 billion euros.



At 32.8 billion euros on December 31, 2017, current backlog provides strong visibility on future sales, the company said.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed 2020 objectives. The company expects that by 2020, sales should grow organically by 5% per year and adjusted EBIT margin should reach around 7% driven by volume, portfolio mix and results of operational excellence actions.



