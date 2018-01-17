GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Capio has successfully completed an amend and extend of its MEUR 235 revolving credit facility (RCF), which is part of the total Group financing facility of MEUR 500. The agreement includes a 2.5 year extension as well as an increase of the RCF of MEUR 108.

In connection with the IPO in 2015, Capio entered into a five year multicurrency term and revolving facilities agreement of in total MEUR 500. The facility is split into a term loan facility of MEUR 265 and a revolving credit facility (RCF) of MEUR 235. On January 16, 2018, participating banks have agreed to increase the RCF by MEUR 108 to a total size of MEUR 343. The RCF was also extended to January 2023, except for MEUR 47 which will mature on the original maturity date in June 2020. All other terms have remained unchanged. The RCF is intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions, and the extension is improving Capio's debt maturity profile.

The agreement will not significantly impact the Group's financial expenses in 2018.

For information, please contact:

Kristina Ekeblad, IR manager

Telephone: +46-708-31-19-40

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/capio-ab/r/capio-announces-the-amendment-and-extension-of-its-revolving-credit-facility,c2432100

The following files are available for download: