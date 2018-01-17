

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) reported retail revenue of 719 million pounds for the three months to 31 December 2017 compared to 735 million pounds, prior year, down 2% on reported basis. Underlying revenue rose 1%. Comparable store sales increased 2% for the period.



Looking forward, the Group said its guidance for fiscal 2018 operating profit remains unchanged and continue to expect to remain strongly cash generative· The Group said it is on track to deliver cumulative cost savings of 60 million pounds in fiscal 2018.



'We are making good progress embedding our strategic vision into the organisation and remain on track to meet our full year profit target,' said Marco Gobbetti, CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX