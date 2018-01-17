

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British publishing and education company Pearson plc (PSO, PSON.L) reported Wednesday that its full-year 2017 results are at the upper end of guidance, showing good strategic progress.



In its trading update for the full year, the company said its adjusted earnings per share is above previous guidance range of 49 pence to 52 pence, after a net interest charge of approximately 80 million pounds.



Adjusted operating profit of around 600 million pounds to 605 million pounds is at the upper end of previous guidance range of 576 million pounds to 606 million pounds.



At average effective exchange rates in 2017, the company expects to report adjusted operating profit around 570 million pounds to 575 million pounds and adjusted earnings per share of 53.5 pence to 54.5 pence.



Total underlying revenues declined 2%, in line with the performance in the nine-months, due to a decline of 4% in North America partly offset by stabilisation in Core and Growth.



Sales in US higher education courseware were down 3% on an underlying basis.



The company will announce full year results on February 23.



Looking ahead, the company said the base for 2018 guidance is its expected 2017 adjusted operating profit of 570 million pounds to 575 million pounds less the full year impacts of disposals made in 2017 and less favourable exchange rates.



The company expects growth from that base and are giving guidance for 2018 adjusted operating profit of between 520 million pounds and 560 million pounds.



In US higher education courseware business, the company expects revenues to be flat to down mid-single digit percent due to the similar underlying pressures seen in the last two years.



Regarding the impact of US tax reform, the company said its guidance for medium-term group effective tax rate remains unchanged at 20-22%, based on adjusted operating profit including the taxed contribution from stake in Penguin Random House.



The US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will result in a small, one off deferred tax charge in 2017.



Pearson's chief executive, John Fallon said, 'We made good progress in 2017 on the simplification of our portfolio, the strengthening of our balance sheet and delivered results at the top end of guidance. Our restructuring programme is on track and our 2017 performance has set us up well to make further progress against our strategic priorities and grow profit in 2018.'



