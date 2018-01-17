Copenhagen, January 17th, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announces that trading in NPinvestor.com A/S's share (NPINV) commenced today on Nasdaq First North* in Denmark. NPinvestor.com belongs to the ICB sector 8700 - Financial Services and is the first company this year to seek admission to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen's markets** and the first company on Nasdaq First North's Nordic markets in 2018.



NPinvestor.com is a Danish fintech operating in the investment industry. The company is a digital disrupter of online trading services with the next generation trading platform Straticator developed by Danish tech developer Erik Damgaard. The core functionality of the Straticator is Copy Trading which automatises trading and investment for retail investors.



CEO of NPinvestor.com Jan Andersen said: "We are excited about our first day of trading at Nasdaq First North. We believe that Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen is the right match for a Danish fintech to raise capital and continue our future journey. We are proud and pleased to welcome our new shareholders to take part in NPinvestor.com's vision to offer a social trading platform that will change the way retail investors trade."



"We welcome NPinvestor.com to our European growth market, Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "NPinvestor.com will make a compelling addition to our growing Financial Services sector, and we look forward to supporting them for many years to come. Fintech companies are attracting more and more interest in the market and NPinvestor.com will be an attractive, new investor opportunity at Nasdaq First North."



NPinvestor.com A/S has appointed CDI Global ApS. as its Certified Adviser.



*First North is the brand name for the MTFs operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively.



**Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq OMX Iceland hf., Nasdaq OMX Riga, AS, Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB, Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq OMX Vilnius, Nasdaq OMX Clearing AB, Nasdaq OMX Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



