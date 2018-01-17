Castellum's Year-end Report 2017 to be Published on January 25, 2018 - Invitation to Teleconference

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --On Thursday January 25, 2018, 08:00 am (CET), Castellum will present the Year-end Report for 2017. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The teleconference will be hosted by Castellum's CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson who will present the Year-end Report. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.

Date:January 25, 2018

Time:Report published 08:00 am (CET)

Teleconference 09:00 am (CET)

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference:

SE:+46850336562

UK:+442030089808

US:+18558315947

NL:+31207168416

You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below:

https://financialhearings.com/event/10436

The Year-end Report and presentation will be available at the Investor Relation's section on Castellum.com:

https://www.castellum.se/en/investor-relations/interim-reports-and-presentations2

Castellum AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, phone +46-(0)706-47-12-61

Ingalill Östman, Director of Corporate Communications Castellum AB, phone +46-(0)703-54-41-27

www.castellum.com

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 77 billion and comprises commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq. m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2017, Castellum's sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and the Global Sector Leader Award from GRESB, which means that Castellum is ranked as number one in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. In addition, Castellum has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), which includes international companies noted for outstanding performance in dealing with sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg | Corp Id no SE 556475-5550 | Phone +46 (0)31-60 74 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-s-year-end-report-2017-to-be-published-on-january-25--2018---invitation-to-teleconference,c2432631

The following files are available for download: