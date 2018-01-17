

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Risk insurance and reinsurance provider Beazley Group Plc (BEZ.L) Wednesday said it anticipates pre-tax profits for the year 2017 to be ahead of current market expectations.



In its post-close trading update, the company said its board anticipates to report a combined ratio of 99% for the year 2017.



In addition, the group expects to report an investment return of 2.9% for the year on average invested assets of $4.8 billion.



Finally, the company noted a reduction of approximately $5 million in the value of its US deferred tax asset following the reduction in the US corporation tax rate from 35% to 21%.



The company will announce 2017 full year results on February 8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX