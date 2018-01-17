

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Publishing firm Informa plc (INFMF, INF.L) and UBM plc (UBMJF.PK, UBM.L) announced the financial terms of a proposed combination of Informa with UBM to create a B2B Information Services Group. As per the terms of the Proposed Combination, UBM shareholders would receive 1.083 Informa shares and 163 pence in cash for each UBM Share.



It is expected that the Combined Group will be owned 65.5% by Informa shareholders and 34.5% by UBM shareholders. The proposed offer will also include a mix and match facility.



The Combined Group would continue to be headquartered in London, although the international nature and complementary geographic fit of the businesses will mean it will also have major operational centres around the world.



It is intended on completion of the Proposed Combination that Derek Mapp, Chairman of Informa PLC, would be Chairman of the Combined Group. Stephen Carter, Chief Executive of Informa PLC, would be Chief Executive of the Combined Group.



It is also expected that the Board of the Combined Group would be comprised of seven Non-Executive Directors from Informa PLC and three from UBM plc.



As per the UK rule, Informa must, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 13 February 2018, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for UBM or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for UBM.



Subject to the ongoing discussions, the Boards of Informa and UBM expect to recommend the Proposed Combination to their respective shareholders.



It is proposed that UBM shareholders would be entitled to receive the final UBM dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017. In addition, UBM shareholders would be entitled to receive the Informa final dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 if completion of the Proposed Combination occurs prior to the record date for the Final Informa Dividend, or if completion is later, a special dividend equivalent to the amount of the Final Informa Dividend.



Informa is scheduled to release its 2017 Full Year Results on 28 February.



Informa can confirm in respect of the 2017 financial year it expects the Group will deliver more than 3% underlying revenue growth. This includes continued strong growth in Global Exhibitions and improved growth in Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence and Knowledge & Networking since the Ten Month Trading Update.



Informa said it remains confident about the opportunities in its key markets and believes, post-GAP, it is well placed to pursue them. In the 2018 financial year, this includes targeting underlying revenue growth for the Group of more than 3.5% and sustained underlying revenue growth in all four Divisions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX