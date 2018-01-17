

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Precious metals company Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) Wednesday reported attributable production of 9.8 million silver equivalent ounces for the fourth quarter, compared to 8.6 million last year. For the quarter, the company produced 158.96 thousands gold equivalent ounces, versus 140.63 thousands last year.



For the full year, attributable production totaled 44.8 million silver equivalent ounces and 605.52 thousands gold equivalent ounces. This compares to last year's 42.2 million ounces and 570.5 thousands ounces, respectively.



The company attributed the production to continuing better-than-expected Pallancata's grades and strong Inmaculada performance in terms of grades and recoveries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX