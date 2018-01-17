

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dairy Crest Group plc (DCG.L) announced that Tom Atherton has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive with immediate effect. He retains his responsibilities as Group Finance Director. The Group Finance department has been expanded to accommodate Tom's new role.



Since his appointment to the Board in 2013, Tom has taken on additional responsibilities including the chairmanship of Frylight, the strategic leadership of Butters, Spreads and Oils business, and more recently the chairmanship of ingredients business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX