

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo plc. (RCDO.L), an engineering and strategic, technical and environmental consultancy business, Wednesday said its first-half order intake was strong, in excess of 235 million pounds, which was more than 50 million pounds higher than last year. Order intake grew over 25% organically.



In its trading update, the company said the order intake includes 7 million pounds in respect of the Control Point acquisition, which was completed on September 8, 2017.



Ricardo plans to announce its Interim Results on 28 February 2018.



The company said its order intake in the half year has been generated from a broad range of sectors including the development of electric vehicle battery systems from a customer in China, passenger car new engine design work from Japan, a European car battery testing program, a large multi-year order for the independent verification and validation of a Taiwanese rail line and further air quality work for the UK Government.



The order intake relating to electric or hybrid vehicles has been particularly encouraging and is in the region of 24% of total order intake, compared to 17% for the year to June 30, 2017.



Cash performance in the period has been strong with net debt reducing to 32 million pounds at the end of December 2017 from 38 million pound at the end of June 2017.



Dave Shemmans, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'I am pleased to see the strong order intake in the first quarter continuing throughout the first half and resulting in an increase of over 30% compared to the first half of the prior year. We continue to see a good spread of orders across our Technical Consulting business and our Performance Products activities. This provides a good base as we head in to our traditionally more profitable second half of the year.'



