Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Preliminary information about adjusted operating result for full year 2017

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 17 January 2018 at 10.00 a.m. (EET)

Pöyry has improved its performance in the second half of 2017 and full year 2017 more than it anticipated. Full year 2017 expected adjusted operating result is 24-26 MEUR (2016: 5.8 MEUR). The figures are based on unaudited preliminary financial results for the reporting period.

As updated on 15 June 2017, Pöyry's guidance for full year 2017 was "The Group's adjusted operating result for full year 2017 is expected to improve clearly.".

Pöyry will publish its financial statement release 2017 for January-December 2017 on Friday 9 February 2018.

