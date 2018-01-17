London stocks were set for a weaker open on Wednesday after a downbeat session on Wall Street, where equities failed to hold on to their initial gains after the Dow breached the 26,000 level for the first time. The FTSE 100 was expected to open down 21 points at 7,734. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "When US markets opened yesterday after two weeks of strong gains returning from the long weekend break, it looked to all intents and purposes as if US investors were intent on carrying on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...