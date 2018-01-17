Publishing group Pearson said it expected 2017 adjusted operating profit around £570m-575m and adjusted earnings per share of 53.5p-54.5p at effective exchange rates, as lower US educational sales still dragged on the company. At guidance exchange rates adjusted operating profit was expected to be at the upper end of forecasts at £600m-605m at guidance exchange rates. "We expect growth from that base and are giving guidance for 2018 adjusted operating profit of between £520m and £560m," ...

