EQT Credit Completes Financing to Leading Premium School Group Inspired

EQT Credit, through its Mid-Market Credit investment strategy, today announces that it has provided EUR 115 million of financing to support Inspired's (the "Company") acquisition strategy.

Inspired is a leading global operator of over 30 premium schools in Europe, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. The Company has grown rapidly by building new schools and acquiring existing successful ones around the world and currently educates over 24,000 students between the ages of 1 and 18.

Inspired was founded by Nadim M. Nsouli, Chairman and controlling shareholder. Additional shareholders include TA Associates, Oakley Capital, the Oppenheimer family, the Mansour Group, Genesis Capital and Graeme Crawford (founder of Reddam House).

Paul Johnson, Partner at EQT Partners' Credit team, Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, commented: "Inspired has rapidly developed into one of the largest international premium K-12 platforms and we have been impressed by the high-quality portfolio of schools. Inspired is led by an ambitious and driven management team, and we are pleased that EQT Credit has been able to provide a financing solution to suit the requirements of the Company and its shareholders".

Nadim Nsouli, Founder and Chairman of Inspired, commented: "We are pleased to team up with EQT Credit as we continue to acquire some of the leading premium schools around the world. Inspired has an ambitious growth plan driven by an entrepreneurial team and supported by world class educators. EQT Credit's support will be greatly valued in the coming years."

About EQT

EQT is a leading alternative investments firm with approximately EUR 38 billion in raised capital across 25 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

About EQT Credit

EQT Credit invests through three complementary strategies: senior debt, Mid-Market Credit (direct lending) and credit opportunities. Since inception, EQT Credit has invested approximately EUR 4.0 billion in 150 companies. EQT Credit's direct lending strategy seeks to provide flexible, long-term debt capital solutions to medium-sized European businesses, across a wide range of sectors. These businesses may be privately-owned corporates seeking alternative funding to grow or be the subject of private equity-led acquisitions or refinancings.

For more information: www.eqtpartners.com/Investment-Strategies/Credit

About Inspired

Inspired is a leading premium schools group operating in Europe, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America educating over 24,000 students across a global network of over 30 schools in 10 countries. Inspired offers a fresh and contemporary approach to education by re-evaluating traditional teaching methods and curriculums, and creating a more dynamic, relevant and powerful educational model.

For more information: www.inspirededu.co.uk

