EU GDPR mandates go into effect 25 May 2018, putting critical importance on organisations to meet new data privacy standards.

Organisations must ensure all remote access pathways are secure to protect personal information and avoid costly fines.

Bomgar, a leader in secure access solutions, today announced its secure access solutions can help organisations comply with the upcoming EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandates. The amount, sources, and types of data that are collected and used by organisations today have grown exponentially, along with the value that can be gained from obtaining this data. How and where companies store and process data has moved from inside the traditional IT perimeter to hybrid and cloud environments that span systems and data centres around the globe. With the fast-approaching enforcement of GDPR going into effect 25 May 2018, organisations need to be prepared to meet the new standards to maintain data privacy.

Bomgar's solutions have always focused on security at the heart of their design. This ensures that every remote access connection made by our customers-whether a privileged user connecting to a critical system or device or a help desk connecting to an end-user's system-is secure, protecting critical systems and data and helping organisations meet the GDPR requirements.

Bomgar's solutions include:

GDPR Pseudonymization Support - Meet GDPR initiatives through responding to Right to Erasure requests by searching for specific criteria supplied by the requestor.

Improved Customer Agreement Enhancements Improve security among support teams by reassuring customers they're dealing with the intended organisation, and keep your brand front and center while presenting and capturing consent.

Enforce Policy of Least Privilege Only give access to data to those who need it, when they need it, with granular levels of access controls that eliminate "all or nothing" access.

Manage Privilege 'Sprawl' - Identify and secure all your privileged accounts centrally across your organisation, including dormant credentials, eliminate insecure practices of employees sharing or writing down passwords, and integrate your security policies.

Secure and Protect All Privileged Accounts - Store, rotate, and manage privileged credentials within a secure enterprise password vault, and grant access based on job roles and requirements creating a reliable "privilege on demand" workflow.

"Security must be central to an organisation's data privacy strategy to ensure they can control and protect access to the systems that hold personal data," said Martin Willoughby, SVP, general counsel and chief privacy officer at Bomgar. "Organisations must also ensure all remote access methods are secure to protect their data as this is the number one method of compromise. Bomgar's Secure Access solutions enable businesses to control, monitor, and manage access to critical systems and data, while ensuring that people remain productive and are not impeded in their day to day job tasks."

For more details about how Bomgar can help your organisation meet the new GDPR standards, download this free whitepaper and register for our upcoming webinar: GDPR and Remote Access Security: What You Need to Know

