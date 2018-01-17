Billionaire Jim Mellon to Host Charlotte Ransom and Merryn Somerset Webb in Master Investor Show Panel Discussion

LONDON, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One of the City's most prominent female entrepreneurs and founder of Netwealth Investments confirmed as speaker for Master Investor Show 2018.

On Saturday 17March 2018, the Business Design Centre in London will host the 16thannual Master Investor Show. In a panel discussion compered by renowned UK financier and entrepreneur Jim Mellon and joined by market commentator Merryn Somerset Webb, attendees will hear first-hand about Charlotte's role in changing the face of private wealth management and howNetwealthis leading the way in fintech.

Swen Lorenz, Director at Master Investor said: "Our full-day event is an opportunity to meet the Good and Great of the British investment industry. Private investors can get up close to leading entrepreneurs and investors, and get first-hand insights how to maximise the value of their portfolios, pensions, and savings."



Charlotte Ransom made her mark at Goldman Sachs,before setting up Netwealth - the online wealth management service with Tom Salter, a former JP Morgan managing director. They are backed by an impressive line-up of high profile City investors, including Edward Bonham Carter, Vice Chairman of Jupiter Asset Management and Ed Wray, co-founder of Betfair.

Jim Mellon, notched up one of the biggest ever successes on the AIM market with Uramin, the company he co-founded in 2005 with $100,000 and sold in 2007 for $2.5 billion. Jim is a highly experienced and successful private investor whose public appearances draw huge crowds.

Merryn Somerset Webbis the editor in chief of MoneyWeek, a regular contributor to the Financial Times, and is a sought-after speaker and commentator on financial matters. Merryn is a Netwealth advisory board member.

During the 30-minute stage discussion on the Gallery Suite stage, Jim will quiz Charlotte and Merryn on what the future holds for private investors in private wealth management as well as explore their roles as respected investors and market commentators.

Charlotte Ransom of Netwealth Investments commented: "We are delighted to be part of the Master Investor show and look forward to discussing our approach with investors on 17th March."

About Master Investor Ltd.

Master Investor Ltd. is an investment media and events company that delivers independent, financial commentary and analysis to UK private investors and traders. The company operates the annual Master Investor Show, an event introducing its 5000+ private investor audience to companies they can invest into. It offers its clients the opportunity to generate leads to an audience with significant investable funds.



www.masterinvestor.co.uk

About Charlotte Ransom / Netwealth Investments

Charlotte is the founder and CEO of Netwealth Investments, a leading UK online wealth manager. Having started her career at JP Morgan she spent 20 years at Goldman Sachs, serving as a partner for 10 years. Her leadership roles spanned relationship management, marketing and product development in the Securities Division. From 2006 to 2011, Charlotte was head of Institutional Wealth Management and the Market Solutions Groups for Europe, Middle East and Asia in the Investment Management Division. From 2012, she explored the impact of digital technologies on a variety of industries before founding Netwealth in 2015.

Netwealth brings together a highly qualified team, a powerful online service and a robust investment framework. For a fraction of the traditional industry cost, clients have access to fully managed portfolios and experienced advice while benefiting from cutting edge financial technology.

https://www.netwealth.com

