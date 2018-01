17 January 2018

intu properties plc ("intu' or the "Company')



LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Regulated Information Classification: Annual financial and audit reports



Notification of 2017 Annual Results

intu announces that it intends to release its Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2017 on Thursday 22 February 2018.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary