CLEVELAND, Ohio, 2018-01-17 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A small shift in commitment among UK content marketers made a big difference in the overall success of their content marketing. That's one of the key findings in the new content marketing research released today, Content Marketing in the United Kingdom 2018: Benchmarks, Budgets, and Trends by Content Marketing Institute (CMI). The report is sponsored by Tomorrow People.



38% of UK marketers whose organizations are strongly committed to content marketing report that their organizations are extremely or very successful with content marketing, compared with 5% of those who are "somewhat" committed.



"Our annual UK content marketing research shows that a small shift in commitment can make a big difference in terms of overall content marketing success," says Lisa Murton Beets, research director, Content Marketing Institute. "The strongly committed are more likely than the 'somewhat' committed to have a documented strategy and are more realistic about what content marketing can achieve, among other distinguishing characteristics. Based on these insights, we recommend that companies hovering in the 'neutral' zone with their content marketing consider what it would take to strengthen their resolve - it might be that they need more buy-in, a better strategy, more budget, more people - and, in some cases, a simple shift in mindset."



-- 53% of UK marketers surveyed outsource at least one content marketing activity -- content creation is the activity they outsource most (42%). -- 75% of UK marketers say their organizations are extremely, very, or moderately successful with content marketing. -- 68% of UK marketers report their organizations are much more or somewhat more successful with content marketing compared with one year ago. -- 43% of UK marketers say they do an excellent, very good, or good job aligning metrics with content marketing goals; however, another 40% do a fair or poor job, indicating a need for many UK marketers to reassess their content marketing goals and how to measure against them.



Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI's Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every September in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, and the Intelligent Content Conference event is held every spring. CMI publishes the bi-monthly magazine Chief Content Officer, and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI. Content Marketing Institute is organized by UBM plc. UBM is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors. Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed. Please visit www.ubm.com for the latest news and information about UBM.



Press Contact: Amanda Subler Amanda.Subler@ubm.com