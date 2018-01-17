Burberry reported slower sales growth in the last three months of 2017 than had been expected but the luxury clothes retailer remained confident of sashaying on to hit full year profit targets as initial progress is made on its new strategy. Sales of £719m in what is the FTSE 100 group's third quarter were down 2% on a reported basis, but up 1% at the underlying level and up 2% on a like-for-like basis, though this was still short of the analyst consensus of 3%. Sales in the Europe, Middle ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...