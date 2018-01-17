Cineworld reported a jump in full-year revenue on Wednesday as it announced a fully-underwritten rights issue to raise money to part fund its acquisition of US cinema chain Regal. In a trading update for the year to 31 December, the company said total group revenue grew 11.6%, or 7.9% a constant currency, with revenue in the UK and Ireland 5.9% higher, and Rest of World sales up 20.8%. Growth was driven by the expansion of Cineworld's estate, improved results from the ongoing refurbishment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...