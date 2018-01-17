Food manufacturer Dairy Crest has appointed its group finance director, Tom Atherton, as deputy chief executive with immediate effect. Since his appointment to the board in 2013, Atherton, who will retain his responsibilities as FD, has taken on additional responsibilities including the chairmanship of Frylight, the strategic leadership of the company's butters, spreads and oils business, and more recently the chairmanship of the ingredients business. Dairy Crest said his appointment as deputy ...

